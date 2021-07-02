Man in critical condition after being found shot on southeast side

The man believed to be in his 30s was found near the intersection of Johnathan Avenue and Pecan Valley Drive just after midnight.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after he was found shot on the southeast side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, there's very little information to go on at this point.

Police responded to a call for help at the intersection of Johnathan Avenue and Pecan Valley Drive just after midnight. That's where they found a man believed to be in his 30s shot in the chest.

Detectives said they are not sure if he was shot there or brought to that location and left there.

If you have any information that can help police with this case, you're urged to contact them. You can call (210) 207-SAPD (7273) or use this form to send an anonymous tip to the San Antonio Police Department.

Another option is to text the keyword SATIP and your message to 847411 (Tip411).

About 10 minutes away, police responded to a stabbing on the east side. A man also in his 30s suffered a severe laceration to his hand after police said he was stabbed by someone with a pocket knife in front of his home. The suspect got away before officers arrived. That incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Morningview Drive near I-10 and Martin Luther King Drive.