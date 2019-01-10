SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a man was hit by a car on the northeast side late Monday night.

Officials say the man was not using a crosswalk when he was crossing Thousand Oaks just before 10:00 p.m. That's when he was hit by the car.

The driver did stop to help the man, who was in his 50's. He was taken to BAMC in critical condition.

The driver is not facing any charges.

