Tourist struck by car in downtown overnight

Police said the driver took off after swerving into a group of people crossing the street. The driver fled the scene. The victim is recovering in the hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — A night out on the town came to an abrupt end when a driver appeared to run down a group of people, police said. The group told police the driver hit one of their friends downtown and took off.

The San Antonio Police Department received a call of a pedestrian hit at North Saint Marys Street and East Travis Street around 2:40 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, a group of at least five people was crossing the street when a white Cadillac sedan driving down North Saint Marys ran the red light and swerved towards the group.

The group said the driver intentionally swerved toward them. The vehicle struck one of the people in the group and almost hit another person in the group before taking off. The victim, a man, was transported to University Hospital with serious injuries, but at last check was in stable condition.

Officers said the group people told them that they are from out of town. They said they were enjoying the evening in downtown and were headed to South Padre Island tomorrow. They also said they do not know the suspect and that this appears to be a random attack.

Bike officers in the area said they noticed a vehicle matching the description driving recklessly through downtown shortly after the incident.

Police have not yet located the suspect. They said that when they locate them, they will be facing likely charges of aggravated assault.