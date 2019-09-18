SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are asking for help in finding the driver who hit and killed an elderly man on August 31.

Police say 72-year-old Benito Blanquiz was pushing his walker across Nogalitos when he was hit. The driver reportedly took off.

Blanquiz was taken to BAMC where he later died.

Police believe the vehicle that hit him was a red Honda Accord between the years of 2013-2015, similar to the one shown in these pictures.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP and you could get a reward of to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. You can choose to stay anonymous also.

RELATED: Police: Hit and run driver left license plate behind after hitting pedestrian

RELATED: Texas DPS trooper dies nearly five months after being shot in the line of duty

RELATED: SAPD looking for driver of gray sedan involved in hit and run