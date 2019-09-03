SAN ANTONIO — On January 12, 2019, Jacob Ramirez walked into a Target store and hid inside until all of the employees had left for the night.

According to court documents obtained by Kens 5, Ramirez then used a shovel to a break multiple glass displays and removed the electronics from inside of them.

Ramirez then loaded up two shopping carts, along with bags from the store, with high-end electronics.

While he was pushing one of the shopping carts out of the store, Ramirez was approached by uniformed officers. He reportedly resisted arrest and it took three officers to arrest him.

Once he was in custody, a handcuffed Ramirez escaped from officers and made it more than two blocks before finally being caught.

Ramirez has been arrested for 'Burglary of Building-Intent Theft,' 'Escape Felony Custody,' and 'Criminal Mischief'.