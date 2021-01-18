Man allegedly at Chicago airport for three months

The man said he hid out in the airport because the coronavirus pandemic left him afraid to fly.

CHICAGO — A California man who told police that the coronavirus pandemic left him afraid to fly has been arrested on charges that he hid in a secured area at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for three months.

Thirty-six-year-old Aditya Singh is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft after he was arrested Saturday.

A judge ruled Sunday that the Orange, California, man could be released if he paid $1,000, but said that Singh was prohibited from setting foot in the airport.