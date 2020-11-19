Man hid from police for 20 minutes after getting shot

San Antonio Police have said that the victim and potential witnesses are not cooperating at this time.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on the city's south side Wednesday.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to a shooting in the 5400 block of S Flores just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived at the scene, they did not find a victim. According to an official with SAPD, it took first responders 20 minutes to find the victim, as he was hiding from them.

The victim, a man in his 40s, had a gunshot wound in both of his thighs. Investigators believe that one shot went through one thigh, out the other side, and into the other thigh.

Investigators have said that it is unclear what led up to the shooting; the victim and potential witnesses did not cooperate.