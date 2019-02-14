SAN ANTONIO — A suspect has been arrested a day after San Antonio Police released an image of a truck sought in an aggravated kidnapping incident on the River Walk.

SAPD officials said a woman was walking on the River Walk when a man who approached her and displayed a gun before attempting to 'grab her and take her.'

The woman was able to break away, scream and alert some passers-by to the incident.

SAPD officials praised the woman for thinking quickly and taking pictures of the suspect's vehicle as it was taking off from the scene.

The photographs were shared with multiple media outlets, including KENS 5, who shared them online and social media.

Early Friday morning, detectives received several tips, including one that led them to an area on the west-side, said where a tipster said they witnessed the vehicle.

Investigators responded to the area and witnessed the suspect take off in the same vehicle the victim snapped a photo of.

Police were able to stop it and arrest 22-year-old Ulises Artiga.

Artiga was taken into custody and charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping. Further details were not immediately available.