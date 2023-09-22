Road rage incident leaves one person with a gunshot wound, SAPD says

The incident occurred near Loop 410 on the 500 block of Cherry Ridge around 8 a.m. Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police, one man was found with a gunshot wound after a road rage incident on the northwest side Friday morning.

The incident occurred near Loop 410 on the 500 block of Cherry Ridge around 8 a.m. Friday.

Police say two motorists were going eastbound and an aggressive driving situation began that led to road rage.

One driver told police he was bullied when the incident became aggressive ending with one driver shooting at the other.

One man was left with a gunshot wound and non life threatening injuries.