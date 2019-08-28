SAN ANTONIO — Three years after police say a man killed the 4-year-old boy of his ex-girlfriend while babysitting him, he has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars, finishing a family's journey for justice.

Ricardo Hernandez was found guilty of capital murder, and will also have to pay a $5,000 fine, according to court officials. According to authorities, young Jordan Altamirano was pushed off the couch on August 20, 2016, by Hernandez when he started to cry. An autopsy later revealed Jordan died from a severed aorta in his heart and a broken back.

"My other niece and nephew, who are Jordan's siblings—they were there too," said Jordan's aunt, Lesley Altamirano, who KENS 5 spoke to in January.

Lesley said on Wednesday that she spoke up at Wednesday's sentencing and chose to forgive Hernandez.

RELATED: King Jay's death reminds one local woman about her own family's tragedy