San Antonio man arrested outside of Vice President Kamala Harris' house

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is under arrest after investigators said he was found outside of the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. with several weapons. According to the United States Capitol Police, a regional "be on the lookout" alert went out to various agencies in the area Wednesday.

The Maryland Police Department said its officers responded at approximately 12:12 p.m. to the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue in reference to a suspicious person based on an intelligence bulletin that originated from Texas. The person was detained by the U.S. Secret Service around 1 p.m.

According to officials, the Maryland Police Department arrested Paul Murray, 31, of San Antonio. He's charged with: carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device. A rifle and ammunition were recovered from the subject’s vehicle. Investigators also said weapons were found in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

