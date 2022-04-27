Man found shot three times on the southeast side

Officers were called out to Anza and Quig Road for a reported shooting around 2:30 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found shot several times near the sidewalk of a southeast side area Wednesday morning.

Officers were called out to Anza and Quig Road for a reported shooting around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the man in his 40s was shot three times, with mostly lower body hits. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the man was not cooperating with police and did not say who shot him or give a description.

No arrests have been made and officers are still investigating.