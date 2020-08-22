Shooting victim found in front yard of east-side home

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Ferris Avenue just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police were called out to a shooting on the east side where a man with a gunshot wound was found in the front yard of a home.

Officers were called out to the 600 block of Ferris Avenue just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

According to an official with the San Antonio Police Department, calls came in for shots fired in the area; those calls were followed by a call that someone had been shot and was lying down in the front yard of a home.

The victim, a middle-aged man, was taken to a nearby hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

According to an official with SAPD, multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

No arrests have been made.