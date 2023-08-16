Man found shot, dead in truck on side of the road, police say

​Officials say witnesses driving by saw a truck on the side of the road with a man slumped over inside.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — One man was found shot and dead on the side of the road Wednesday morning on the southwest side, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred on the 7000 block of Old Pearsall Road around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say witnesses driving by saw a truck on the side of the road with a man slumped over inside.

When police arrived to the scene they found a man in his mid-40s dead with one gunshot wound.

An investigation is underway but police say they expect foul play at the time. Officials say no weapon was found inside the truck.

This is a developing story.