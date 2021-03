Inside the car, they found the man had been shot multiple times.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death on the city's west side.

The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Westward Drive.

When police arrived, they found a Camero had crashed into an apartment office building. Inside the car, they found the man had been shot multiple times.

SAPD have not reported any suspects or witnesses.