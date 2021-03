The victim approached an off-duty officer, saying he was shot by two men who tried to rob him early Sunday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — Just after midnight, San Antonio Police responded to a shooting at Pearl. According to SAPD, a man in his 40s walked up to an off-duty officer who was working security and said he was shot.

The victim said two men tried to rob him and that they shot him in the abdomen.

Police said it's unclear where the actual shooting took place, but they are investigating.