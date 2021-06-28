Man found severely injured near bus stop

The man managed to call for help even as he fought to keep breathing. He was found on the northwest side on Ingram Road near Callaghan Road early Monday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — A young, severely injured man managed to call for help even as he struggled to keep breathing, police said. The San Antonio Police Department said he was found near a bus stop on the northwest side.

Around 2 a.m., police were called to a shooting in the 6100 block of Ingram Road, but when officers arrived – they found a 22-year-old man in the grass by the bus stop on Ingram Road and Callaghan Road.

Investigators said the victim had some type of puncture wound to the stomach. He was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition. Police searched the area and were unable to find any shell casings or a knife.

SAPD said it's unknown how the victim was injured. He called 911 himself and when EMS arrived on scene he was unconscious, but breathing.