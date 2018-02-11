A Bexar County judge assigned a strong punishment for a man found guilty of chopping up a man's body after his murder, but some worry he could still be dangerous while in prison.

As Daniel Moreno Lopez prepared to face a judge, he made an obscene gesture, then he sat quietly, flanked by deputies, as his defense attorney made a final pitch to get him less than life in prison.

"To sentence 55 years in prison, I believe in his case I feel that would be an appropriate sentence which would certainly send a message to the community," his attorney said.

Prosecutors say that Lopez was angry when Jose Menchaca stabbed him over a drug deal gone wrong. He was found guilty of killing Menchaca, then dismembered him and burned him. Based on witness testimony during the sentencing phase of the trial, they say that he may have done the same to someone else and prosecutors asked for life in prison.

"He is clearly a threat to anybody and everyone who he is around, whether he is incarcerated or out on the street," the state's attorney argued.

Judge Ron Rangel sentenced him to life in prison.

