SAN ANTONIO — A man who was suspected of shooting and killing a 37-year-old woman he was in a relationship with in April of 2018 was found guilty of the murder by a jury on Friday, and is expected to be sentenced in mid-November.

Cameron Roby fatally shot Adrienne Chevonne Dameron in 2018, and later confessed to constables while police were searching for him, KENS reported at the time.