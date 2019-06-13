CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was found guilty for murdering a 21-year-old college baseball player.

On Thursday, a jury convicted Jah’zion Wilson for the crime that happened in 2017.

Officials said Wilson and Demonte McCain met up with college student Zachary Finch for an online sale of a cell phone.

Authorities said the two tried to rob Finch, and he was shot and killed.

Wilson was found guilty of murder and attempted robbery. Charges against McCain are pending.

RELATED: Family of slain college athlete pleads for justice



