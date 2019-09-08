SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above photo is from Martinez's arrest in 2015.

A jury has found Miguel Martinez guilty of murdering a woman in 2015.

In January of that year, UTSA graduate student Laura Carter was found dead after police said she was shot several times in her car on the city's east side.

Detectives from the SAPD Repeat Offenders Program arrested Martinez days later. At the time of the arrest, the SAPD homicide said that Martinez allegedly shot Carter while she was sitting in the driver seat of her vehicle. Martinez reportedly was sitting in the passenger seat at the time.

The jury is still deliberating on a punishment.

Martinez's first trial ended in a mistrial in 2017.