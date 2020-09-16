Man found dead, woman shot after police find suspect with 'AR-15 type of weapon'

Officers said they were at a gas station when they heard multiple gunshots.

SAN ANTONIO — One man is dead and a woman was taken to a hospital after a shooting at an east-side apartment complex, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Pecan Valley Drive.

Officers said they were at a gas station when they heard multiple gunshots. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s with an "AR-15 type of weapon."

The man was ordered to drop the gun and he was arrested, police said.

SAPD found a 48-year-old man dead and a woman shot while she was sleeping in her apartment unit. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said they have not confirmed if the 48-year-old victim was the shooter's target, or if the attack was random.

Authorities said the man had "some sort of wearable protection" underneath.

Multiple apartment units were hit in the gunfire but no other injuries were reported.