HCSO: 1 dead after gunman on scooter opens fire on group of men

Investigators said three men were walking down the street when a gunman on a scooter opened fire on them.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead outside of a home in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on Golden Wave Drive, which is across from Cy Lakes High School.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found several shell casings in the street. Two men told deputies they were walking down the street when a young man on a scooter pulled up to them and opened fire.

All three of the men who were shot ran in different directions. Deputies later found the third man dead in the backyard of a home with a gunshot wound. No injuries to the other men were reported.

Investigators said they have surveillance footage of a young man on a scooter in the area at the time of the shooting. The two men also told deputies the shooting was unprovoked.

Investigators said the victim who died had recently moved to the Houston area from Louisiana.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact HCSO or Crime Stoppers.

