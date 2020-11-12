Man found dead on side of road in Helotes; police believe he is the victim of a hit and run collision

The victim has only been identified as a man in either his late 20's or early 30's who worked at a local business. He was about to get a ride home from his mother.

HELOTES, Texas — A man died who was waiting for a ride from his mother on Friday morning along Bandera Road, police said.

According to the Helotes Police Department, investigators believe the victim, who is being described as a man in his late 20’s or possibly early 30’s, was hit and killed. Police found him on the side of the road, not far from Helotes Elementary and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

Police Captain Anthony Burgess said the man works at a local business and his car was not working today so his mother was going to give him a ride home.

Burgess said he texted her at 8:05 a.m. that he was done and she could pick him up. He also told her he would start walking and she could get him on the way.

At 8:30 a.m. though, she texted asking him where he was and she didn't get a response.