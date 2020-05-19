Man found dead in Harker Heights identified as Fort Hood solider

Pfc. Brandon Scott Rosecrans was found dead in the 2100 block of Fuller Lane in Harker Heights on May 19.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Fort Hood confirmed that a 27-year-old man who was shot dead in Harker Heights was a soldier at Fort Hood.

Pfc. Brandon Scott Rosecrans was found dead in the 2100 block of Fuller Lane in Harker Heights on May 18.

Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 10:00 a.m. where the solider was found.

A preliminary investigation suggested that Rosecrans died from a gunshot wound and his death is now being investigated as a murder, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.

The vehicle fire reported on May 18 was confirmed to belong to Rosecrans. The vehicle was a 2016 orange Jeep Renegade. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Harker Heights Fire Marshal.

Rosecrans, whose home of record is listed as Kimberling City, Missouri, entered the army in May 2018 as a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer. He had been assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division since November 2018.

His awards and decorations included the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

"Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan McLane and I would like to express our deepest regrets to the family and loved ones of Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans. The thoughts and prayers of the Soldiers of 215th Brigade Support Battalion and the Greywolf Brigade are with them during this difficult time," Col. Kevin Capra, commander 3ABCT, said in a press release.

The incident is under investigation by Harker Heights officials and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

The department is asking anyone with information to contact the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigation Division at (254) 953-5440.

This story will be updated.