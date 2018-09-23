SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting two people outside a popular San Antonio bar overnight.

Police say that around 1 AM Sunday morning, the 23-year-old suspect had been thrown out of Bar America, located in the Southtown area on S. Alamo and Presa, for being drunk and fighting with customers. He continued to fight with people outside the bar.

While witnesses tried to calm the man down, he pulled a gun and fired it twice. The shots hit two victims.

The suspect was seen running from the scene.

One victim was shot in the hand, and another was hit in the leg. Both victims were taken to hospitals for treatment, where they remain in stable condition.

Police are continuing to question the suspect as of Sunday morning. He has yet to be charged.

