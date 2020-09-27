Man fatally shot in front of Westin Galleria, Dallas police say

Police said no suspects were in custody after a group of men in one vehicle shot at another in front of the Westin early Sunday.

A man died after being shot in front of the Westin Galleria early Sunday, Dallas police said.

Police responded to a shooting call around 2:45 a.m. at 13340 Dallas Parkway.

Witnesses told officers that a group of men fired shots at a white Mercedes, officials said. The group then left in a dark-colored sedan.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound near the service road, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both vehicles left the area, police said, and no suspects are in custody.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective White with the homicide unit at (214) 283-4825.