SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed a 40-year-old man. Police say the driving of the younger man’s sister started an argument that became violent.

On Saturday evening, SAPD arrested 18-year-old Isaac David-Joseph Morales and charged him with the murder of 40-year-old James Edward Waxter.

According to the affidavit, on Friday, April 19 just after 6 p.m. SAPD responded to a shooting in progress at 3735 E. Commerce Street after a caller reported hearing several gunshots and seeing a male on the ground.

Officers found Waxter, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to SAMMC where he later died.

Investigators say Waxter’s wife, who was with her two children, heard her husband arguing with a Hispanic male shortly before the shooting. When she went to check on the situation, Waxter yelled at her to take the kids back upstairs. She told police he said "This boy has a gun by his side, get the kids back up the stairs," the affidavit states.

While going back up the stairs to the apartment, she saw the suspect strike him with the weapon, shoot him several times, then flee on foot, the affidavit states.

A witness also came forward and told investigators he saw the shooting and identified Morales as the alleged shooter. The witness said the incident started as an argument between Waxter and Morales’ sister regarding each other’s driving habits. The affidavit states this was it ‘was a simple argument until the defendant pulled the gun from his waistband and shot the complainant.’