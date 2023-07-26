Man fatally shoots his neighbor after being stabbed, SAPD says

Police said they'd been called to the apartment in the past because the two men hadn't been getting along, and it appeared the shooting was in self defense.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say that a man shot and killed his neighbor in an apparent case of self defense after that man stabbed him on the west side Wednesday night.

It happened at the Casa Blanca Apartments on the 2300 block of Pinn Road around 8 p.m.

Officers first received a call for a cutting in progress, then it became a call for shots fired at the same location. When officers arrived they found one person who was shot and another who was stabbed. Police said the man who was shot was suspected of stabbing the other man, and that both lived on the property.

Police said the two have had problems in the past, and they have been called out to the property before. They added that the two men were not related.

They said the 67-year-old suspect knocked on the other man's door, then stabbed him in the chest when he opened it. The 24-year-old man who was stabbed grabbed a pistol that was near the door, and then fired multiple shots at the other man. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and the stabbing victim was taken to the hospital but expected to survive.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.