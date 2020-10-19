Man faces charges of assaulting an officer, evading arrest following alleged street racing

SAPD said that people began throwing "projectiles" at their vehicles.

SAN ANTONIO — Several people were arrested following a street racing incident, San Antonio Police said.

SAPD shared a mug shot with the caption, "Street racing is not only illegal – it’s dangerous."

The picture shows 20 year-old Jesus Torres, who was arrested and booked for Assault on a Peace Officer and Evading Arrest.

Police said that officers responded to Bandera Road and Skyview for several reports of vehicles blocking the roadway and "doing donuts."

SAPD said that people began throwing "projectiles" at their vehicles. One officer was injured by a bottle that was thrown from a moving car, police said was driven by Torres..

Authorities attempted to stop the driver, but he took off. They eventually found him in the 900 block of Bernard, then took him into custody. Two other people inside the car were also arrested.



Police have arrested 14 people and issued more than 70 citations city-wide for charges such as reckless driving and evading arrest. SAPD also said several weapons were recovered and 8 vehicles were towed.

"This reckless activity will not be tolerated," said SAPD.