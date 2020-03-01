The search was on Friday morning for a wanted man who sparked a San Antonio Police SWAT incident before escaping from the apartment where he was hiding.

Police said a man and woman were arguing in their apartment overnight, then the man got out onto his balcony and started firing shots into the air.

It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday on Emerald Ash near Loop 410 and Pleasanton Road on the city's south side.

Police were called after the man somehow got into another apartment. They were able to get him on the phone, hoping to talk him into coming out.

A sergeant said the man snuck out of a window and got away.

The man, whose name has not been released, already was wanted on other warrants, police said.