SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s was dropped off at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, an official with SAPD said.

The man was dropped off around 2 a.m. He had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

Police were able to locate the scene of the crime at Caltex Mobile Home Park on the city's southside. Shell casings and blood were found at the park.

It is unclear how the shooting played out and who dropped the victim off at the hospital, as the victim and witnesses are being uncooperative, according to an official with SAPD.

The victim is reportedly in critical condition and may not survive.

The investigation continues.