DALLAS — A man is dead after possibly trying to steal copper from around a transformer near Oliver Street and North Central Expressway Sunday morning around 3:12 a.m., Dallas police said.

Gabriel Monjaraz, 25, was found dead by police about 30 feet away from a transformer after responding to a 911 call where someone said they heard gunshots. When police arrived they determined there were no shots fired, but it appeared that Monjaraz had been electrocuted while trying to steal the copper, police said.

Homicide and vehicle crimes detectives found that the death was not a traffic fatality.

