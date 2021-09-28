Man dies in hit and run crash in downtown

Police found the victim Monday night near College Street and Navarro Street, a block away from the River Walk.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 40s died in a crash near the River Walk on Monday night, police said. Officers are searching for a dark-colored Dodge that left the scene.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of College Street and Navarro Street, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The victim was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. According to preliminary information from SAPD, the driver stopped briefly and then fled the location.