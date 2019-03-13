SAN ANTONIO — An unidentified man was killed early Wednesday afternoon on San Antonio's west side when a car hit him as he was on the sidewalk, witnesses told responding police officers.

Police say the driver was possibly drunk behind the wheel. She was driving westbound on Enrique M. Barrera Parkway around 12:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.

The victim was dragged about 200 feet before dying at the scene. SAPD says the driver suffered serious injuries, and authorities are waiting on blood results to see if she should face charges.