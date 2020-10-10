Travis High School teacher killed in shooting at Rosenberg sports complex; suspect in custody

Witnesses told police the victim, identified as 29-year-old Derwyn Lauderdale, was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

ROSENBERG, Texas — A local high school teacher is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Saturday at a sports complex in Rosenberg where youth football games were taking place.

The victim has been identified as Travis High School teacher and football coach Derwyn Lauderdale, 29. The principal said it was Lauderdale's first year at the school.

"This news has shocked our THS community and has left us heartbroken for his family," Principal Sarah Laberge said in a letter to parents. "I want to make you aware and ask you join me in keeping his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers."

Rosenberg police officers responded to the scene Saturday afternoon at the Seabourne Creek Regional Sports complex in the 3700 block of Fountains Drive.

Officers found the suspect, identified as 28-year-old James Hamilton, who they say was in possession of a handgun stolen from the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said Hamilton and Lauderdale had an ongoing family-related dispute. They said Hamilton has an extensive criminal history out of Harris, Brazoria and Galveston counties, including previous arrests for violation of a protective order, unlawful carrying of a weapon and terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.

Officials said the sports complex was rented out for a series of youth football games, and they believe that's why Harris and Lauderdale were at the sports complex together.

Anyone with information in this case or other crimes in Fort Bend County is encouraged to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342- TIPS (8477). You can also submit online here.

Travis High School principal released the following statement:

Dear Tiger Families,

I am writing with a heavy heart, after learning about the tragic and sudden death of a Travis High School staff member. According to local media reports, there was a dispute at a Rosenberg sporting complex today that led to the death of Mr. Derwyn Lauderdale, who was a first year teacher and coach here at Travis High School. This news has shocked our THS community and has left us heartbroken for his family. While we do not have additional information to share at this time, I want to make you aware and ask you join me in keeping his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

Please know that our THS administrative team, along with District crisis personnel, will be available to provide support to our THS community as we grieve the loss of Mr. Lauderdale. We know that students may react to loss in different ways and may not feel comfortable reaching out for help in person, and so I want to remind our entire school community about the resources available for those who need help or additional support.

Again, please join me in keeping Mr. Lauderdale’s family in your thoughts.

Sincerely,