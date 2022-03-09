Man dead after being shot on the northeast side

Police said they do not have suspect information at this time, but they are continuing to investigate.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot following some type of disturbance Friday night on the northeast side, police say.

Just before midnight Saturday, San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the Alamo Estates Apartment for a shooting.

Police said early information indicates that some type of disturbance took place at the complex, and shots were fired. A man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.