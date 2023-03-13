Man charged with shooting woman walking her dog at a southwest side motel

According to SAPD, a SUV pulls up and the driver tells the woman to "run."

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in jail after a woman was shot while walking her dog.

According to online court records, 48-year-old Jose Francisco Perez has been arrested in connection to the incident that happened at a hotel off the 6500 block of W Military near Lackland Air Force Base on February 16.

Investigators said the 34-year-old woman was walking her dog around 1 a.m. when she saw a white SUV pull up with Perez sitting in the front passenger seat, according to an arrest affidavit.

The driver yelled at the woman “to run,” and that’s when Perez allegedly pointed a gun at her and fired several rounds.

She was hit in the leg and the back of her neck and taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear why Perez shot the woman, but investigators said they had known each other for a few months, and Perez had recently given her a vehicle.

According to police documents, the victim told officers that Perez had demanded she give back the vehicle, but she told him she didn’t have it.

Perez is facing Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon charge, his bond set at $35,000.

