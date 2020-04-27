SAN ANTONIO — Police have charged James Stewart with murder after a domestic dispute on the east side turned into a deadly shooting around 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

An officer on the scene said that Stewart, 48, told them an argument with 25-year-old Tiffany Washington turned violent when she tried to stab him with a knife. He told police he shot her once in the chest with a shotgun, killing her. A two-month-old baby was found in the house unharmed.

Bexar County deputies responded to the 1700 block of Shady Lake Dr. and began performing CPR when they found Washington with no pulse. She was taken by EMS to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Stewart is being held on a $125,000 bond.