Man charged with murder in roommate's death in Ingram

KERR COUNTY, Texas — A man is facing a charge of murder in the shooting death of his roommate Sunday in Kerr County.

Kerr County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Beaver Road in Ingram, Texas, around noon Sunday.

Investigators said an argument began that morning that escalated into a physical fight. Brad Rick Way, 52, is accused of shooting and killing Dennis Allen Crawford, Jr., 57. Both men are from Ingram.

Officials said Crawford was shot with one bullet at close range. He was pronounced dead on the scene. It is believed that alcohol was involved in the conflict, officials said.

The Texas Rangers assisted with the investigation and forensic processing of the scene.

