SAN ANTONIO — Police have made an arrest in connection to a murder that took place at an apartment complex on the city's northwest side last month.

SWAT helped officers with the San Antonio Police Department arrest John Anthony Scharringhausen Monday afternoon.

Scharringhausen is accused of shooting and killing Anthony Sanks on January 7 at the Hearthstone Apartments on Cinnamon Creek Drive.

A neighbor found the victim behind the apartment complex. Police said the neighbor had heard strange noises before he discovered Sanks shot to death.