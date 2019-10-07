DALLAS — Dallas police have charged a man with murder after finding a woman dead in her apartment, police said.

At 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check at the Reese Court Villas at 1201 S. Ewing Ave. They found Gretchen Nicole Easton, 45, dead from homicidal violence, police said.

Detectives found 34-year-old Donald Jamain Henderson during the investigation, and thought he was responsible for Easton's murder. Henderson was taken into custody and later admitted to the crime.

After his police interview, Henderson was taken to the Dallas County Jail and charged with murder.