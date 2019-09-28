SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of firing a gun in the direction of a woman and her two-year-old has been charged with deadly conduct.

According to an arrest affidavit, Albert Ortiz, 42, was angry at the woman and cursing at her.

The woman told detectives that when she tried to walk away, Ortiz took a gun out of his car and fired a shot that hit her car, leaving a large hole.

The bullet hole and a witness who backed up the victim's story led investigators to charge Ortiz.

His bond has been set at $15,000.