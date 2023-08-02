Man charged with shooting rifle at off-duty officer

Robert Cantu is accused of shooting at an off-duty Windcrest police officer on a busy overpass on I-10 in east San Antonio.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A 48-year-old man remains in the Bexar County Jail under a $200,000 bond, charged with a frightening rifle attack on I-10 in east San Antonio.

Robert Charles Cantu is facing a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. He's accused of shooting at an off-duty Windcrest police officer on a busy overpass over FM 1516 last Tuesday afternoon.

The officer told San Antonio Police he was on his way home from work but still in uniform when he saw a man in the median of the highway. He said he stopped to see if the man needed help, but his offer was returned by rifle fire as cars whizzed by.

Radio traffic of the incident indicates the officer’s personal vehicle was hit by seven rounds. Police say the officer did not return fire.

When the call for help was broadcast, police responded quickly and found the man trying to run away across the freeway access road.

They say he was taken into custody without incident. Neither the suspect nor the officer was injured.

Police have not released a motive for the attack.

Cantu is scheduled to appear in the 175th District Court February 28 for his next hearing on the matter.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.