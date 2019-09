HELOTES, Texas — A man accused of violating a protective order was in and out of jail in just a few hours.

Helotes Police say Christopher Benavides, 45, showed up at a counselor's office where a young victim of family violence was receiving therapy.

The arrest affidavit says Benavides was caught on camera causing a disturbance, screaming threats and scaring the child.

Benavides' bond was set at $3,000.