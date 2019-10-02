DENTON, Texas — Crime took a bite out of Denton police Friday night.

What began as a routine traffic stop turned into a fight when the driver, identified as 45-year-old Christopher Rogers, of Denton, refused to get out of his vehicle around 11:08 p.m. The incident happened in the 1500 block of I-35E near North Texas Boulevard after a Denton police officer puled Rogers over after watching his car weaving from lane to lane, according to a Sunday statement from Denton PD.

Police said Rogers first punched an officer in the face. Then, another sergeant and a backup officer tried to handcuff Rogers, at which point Rogers began biting the sergeant's head and ear during a struggle on the ground on the shoulder of the highway.

Rogers was eventually restrained by a TASER and then cuffed, but not before biting off a portion of the sergeant's ear.

Rogers was taken to a local hospital. On the way to the hospital, Rogers kicked a paramedic in the chest as he was trying to treat Rogers.

Rogers has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated – 2nd Offense, Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Public Servant (police officer), Assault on a Public Servant (paramedic) and one count of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, according to Denton police. He is currently in the City of Denton Jail.

The injured sergeant is "in good spirits and is recovering at home," Denton Police said Sunday.