Man attacked with machete on the west side

The incident happened at the 7-Eleven at Buena Vista and Zarzamora.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have been unable to find the suspect accused of attacking a man with a machete.

Officers were called out to the 7-Eleven at Buena Vista and Zarzamora on the city's west side for a stabbing around 5 a.m. Thursday.

According to an official with SAPD, officers arrived at the scene to find an elderly transient man with multiple lacerations.

The victim told police that the suspect cut him with a machete and then ran away toward a nearby H-E-B. The victim also told police that it was unclear who the suspect was or why he attacked him.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.