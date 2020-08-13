x
Man attacked with machete on the west side

The incident happened at the 7-Eleven at Buena Vista and Zarzamora.
Credit: KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have been unable to find the suspect accused of attacking a man with a machete. 

Officers were called out to the 7-Eleven at Buena Vista and Zarzamora on the city's west side for a stabbing around 5 a.m. Thursday. 

According to an official with SAPD, officers arrived at the scene to find an elderly transient man with multiple lacerations. 

The victim told police that the suspect cut him with a machete and then ran away toward a nearby H-E-B. The victim also told police that it was unclear who the suspect was or why he attacked him. 

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

No arrests have been made. 