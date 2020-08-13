x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Crime

Man attacked with hatchet during east side home invasion

The victim told police that the suspect entered his apartment and demanded money.
Credit: KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — A man on the east side was taken to a nearby hospital Thursday morning after being attacked with a hatchet during a home invasion, according to San Antonio Police. 

Officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of E Commerce around 2:30 p.m. 

At the scene, officers found a man in his 40s who had been hit in the head with a hatchet. 

An official with SAPD said that a suspect entered the man's apartment demanding money and property. The victim was hit in the head with the hatchet during a struggle with the suspect. 

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. 

The search for the suspect continues. 