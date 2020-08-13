Man attacked with hatchet during east side home invasion

The victim told police that the suspect entered his apartment and demanded money.

SAN ANTONIO — A man on the east side was taken to a nearby hospital Thursday morning after being attacked with a hatchet during a home invasion, according to San Antonio Police.

Officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of E Commerce around 2:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 40s who had been hit in the head with a hatchet.

An official with SAPD said that a suspect entered the man's apartment demanding money and property. The victim was hit in the head with the hatchet during a struggle with the suspect.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.