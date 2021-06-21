Man attacked on west side, stabbed several times

SAPD said the victim was standing in the area of Ceralvo and Southwest 18th Street when the two approached him and stabbed him several times.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men attacked another man on the city's west side late Sunday night, then managed to run off before anyone could stop them, police said. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the victim was stabbed several times.

Police said the victim was standing in the area of Ceralvo Street and Southwest 18th Street around 11: 30 p.m. when the two approached him. Investigators said one of the men stabbed the victim several times in the leg, arm and torso.