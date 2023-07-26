HCSO: Surveillance video shows man punch 80-year-old to the ground, breaking his hip

HOUSTON — Newly released video from a gas station surveillance camera appears to show a suspect punching an 80-year-old man to the ground, breaking his hip in the process, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
HCSO said the incident happened when the 80-year-old man was driving in the 16000 block of West Little York. They said the suspect followed the man to a gas station and threw a water bottle at him.
In the surveillance video, the man appears to get out of his car and throw the water bottle back at the suspect. That's when the suspect punched the 80-year-old man to the ground, the video shows.
The victim broke his hip and required surgery for it, authorities said.
HCSO described the suspect as a 30- to 40-year-old man who's approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall and somewhere between 185 and 200 pounds. He drives a black truck.
If you have any information on the incident or the suspect, you're asked to contact the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).